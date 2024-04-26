Vikings select QB J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings needed a new quarterback after letting Kirk Cousins go in free agency, and they got one. After trading up with the New York Jets, the Vikings drafted Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy tenth overall.

The team made the trade up after seeing Atlanta take a quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. That meant Denver and Las Vegas had one less at selections 12 and 13, respectively. The Vikings trading up one spot with the New York Jets secured them the franchise quarterback they had hoped for.

For J.J. McCarthy, he will have high expectations from day one in Minnesota but the plan for his playing will have to unfold during training camp. McCarthy came off of winning a national championship with the Michigan Wolverines and had a record of 27-1 as a starter.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell hope that the winning continues when he gets into the NFL in the highly competitive NFC North.

