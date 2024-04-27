Vikings select OT Walter Rouse with 177th overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have selected Walter Rouse out of the University of Oklahoma with the 177th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Rouse has been a key offensive centerpiece for two schools’ lines and is one of the better pass-protecting tackles in all of college football.

You may be asking, “If he is among the better pass-protecting tackles, why wasn’t he drafted sooner?”

The film shows that he is a tad slow out of his set when the ball is snapped and the size and system raised some questions. Despite that, Rouse is a very experienced player and will provide a great depth addition to the Vikings tackle group.

Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill are bona fide starters at tackle, but injuries do happen. The team recently had to release Coy Cronk due to a non-football injury, which left them short-staffed at left tackle. Rouse comes in and fills that void.

If Rouse can develop into something more, great, but this is a low-risk selection compared to most under GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire