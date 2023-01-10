Vikings select LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

As mock draft season has gotten underway, the Minnesota Vikings have been prioritized cornerbacks and wide receivers. One position that hasn’t been talked about enough is edge rusher.

The futures of both Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter are in doubt long-term and D.J. Wonnum will be a free agent after 2023. Fortifying the position should be a focus sooner rather than later, especially with the injury history of both Smith and Hunter.

In his latest mock draft, SB Nation’s Joseph Acosta sent the Vikings LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari. The brother of New York Giants EDGE Azeez Ojulari, B.J. was a start for the Tigers this past year.

A leader in the locker room as wearing the number 18 as LSU signifies, Ojulari is an athletic pass rusher that thrives in a standup role, which he would be asked to perform for the Vikings.

There are some size concerns, but the athleticism and skillset he possesses is superb and would be a great addition to the Vikings.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire