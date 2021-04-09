Vikings select DE Kwity Paye in PFF fan mock simulator

Kyle Ratke
·1 min read

Pro Football Focus has a feature where fans can put together a mock draft simulation.

In data PFF pulled, the most common pick for the Vikings at No. 14 was Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye.

Here’s what PFF writer Jarad Evans wrote about the pick:

To the dismay of Vikings fans, the top three tackles are off the board in this mock draft. Though offensive line was the team’s preferred option, Kwity Paye is a fantastic consolation prize to inject much-needed juice into the Vikings’ lackluster pass rush. Minnesota’s defense tallied the third-fewest quarterback pressures in the NFL last season, so a player of Paye’s caliber to harass opposing quarterbacks is sorely needed. He has all the freaky tools necessary to develop into an impact pass-rusher at the next level.

Other popular picks with this spot for fans was tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker and safety Trevon Moehrig.

It seems pretty obvious that the Vikings will need to address the offensive and defensive line early in this draft. Paye seems like a popular pick and is the top-rated defensive end in the draft which would give the Vikings a huge boost opposite Danielle Hunter.

