Vikings select Joey Porter Jr. in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

The cornerback class in the 2023 NFL draft is deep and skilled which is a good thing for the Minnesota Vikings. They continue to be mocked cornerback and it continued with Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News. He has the Vikings selecting Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

With the cornerback class, there are players of different skill sets and Porter Jr. is one of the bigger options. Here is what Iyer had to say about the Vikings selecting Porter Jr.

“The Vikings need to give Cam Dantzler better help on the back end with Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan heading into free agency. They could use some of Porter’s size, speed and physicality to make more plays on the ball in coverage.”

The Vikings’ defensive scheme is still up in the air due to the defensive coordinator search, but adding corner help should be a priority for this team whether in free agency or the draft. Porter Jr. would help the Vikings in either press coverage or in zone with his rumored 35″ arms and aggressive nature.

