Vikings select Joey Porter Jr. in latest Pro Football Network mock draft

The Minnesota Vikings are in a position where their needs are rather obvious. Luckily for them, the top needs for the Vikings have relatively deep talent pools in the NFL draft, especially at cornerback.

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings believes that the Vikings can take advantage of the deepest talent pool in the class at cornerback by selecting Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.

“I feel like I’ve made this same pick fairly recently for Minnesota. But if Joey Porter Jr. is still there, he’s tough to pass up. Assuming the Vikings will (hopefully) play more press-man with Ed Donatell out the door, Porter projects beautifully into that vision. His elite length-physicality-fluidity combination makes him a master of delaying receiver releases.”

The assumption is one that we are all making right now. The Vikings defensive coordinator situation is murky at best right now, especially with Ejiro Evero picking the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Porter Jr. plays like his dad did, except at cornerback instead of linebacker. He is incredibly physical and reads the defense well. Pair that with his ball skills and you have a great prospect.

