Vikings select EDGE Dallas Turner with 17th overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah got their quarterback of the future to start the draft in J.J. McCarthy. They traded up to get him, and they decided to get their new leader on defense. They would trade up for him as well.

Dallas Turner, the edge rusher out of Alabama, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings 17th overall.

The Vikings traded up with the Jacksonville Jaguars to be in a position to draft the Crimson Tide leader. The team lost Danielle Hunter in free agency this offseason and brought in Jonathan Greenard. They wanted some extra help opposite of him and now they have two bonafide pass rushers and run stoppers on the defensive ends.

Turner’s selection caps off a busy first round for the Minnesota Vikings. They will not be on the clock again until the fourth round when they make the 108th overall selection.

Overall, they have five more selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

