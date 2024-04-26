Vikings select Dallas Turner at pick No. 17 in NFL draft

The Minnesota Vikings selected Alabama edge defender Dallas Turner with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit on Thursday evening.

Turner (6-3, 247 pounds) was widely considered the best pass rushers in this year’s class. He ran a 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds and a 10-yard split in 1.54 seconds at the NFL combine earlier this offseason.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Turner to Brian Burns, who was a first-round pick out of FSU in the 2019 NFL draft.

Turner made an immediate impact in his first season with the Crimson Tide, totaling 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 8.5 sacks in 2021, earning recognition on the Freshman All-SEC squad.

Turner played in 38 games at Alabama over the last three seasons, recording 120 tackles (32.5 behind the line), 22.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.

After being named a first-team All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, Turner now enters the NFL as a 21-year-old rookie.

