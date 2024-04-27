Vikings select CB Khyree Jackson with 108th overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings with the 108th selection in the 2024 NFL Draft were able to get Khyree Jackson, a cornerback out of Oregon. The Vikings had a need at cornerback and they finally addressed it on day three in the NFL draft.

Khyree Jackson played at Oregon in 2023, but he had previously played at Alabama and at East Mississippi State Community College. If the latter sounds familiar to you that is because it was the focus of the Netflix series Last Chance U.

Jackson does very well playing with a physical style in press against opposing receivers. He also does a good job of staying with them whenever they attempt to go over the top of the defense, which allows them to make shorter gains.

DC Brian Flores likes physical corners who can make plays on the ball, hence why Xavien Howard did so well in his defense. By no means are we saying Jackson will be an All-Pro like Howard, but his skillset is one that Flores can scheme with and get the most out of.

