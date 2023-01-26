Vikings select CB Cam Smith in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

The NFL draft has a really deep cornerback group and the Minnesota Vikings can capitalize on it in multiple rounds. Despite their need at the position, it doesn’t mean that they have to go cornerback with their first pick.

Bears Wire’s Alyssa Barbieri doesn’t think that the Vikings will deviate from that plan as she has them selecting South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith in her lastest mock draft.

Smith is a very intriguing option at cornerback. I wrote up his scouting report earlier this week and gave him a first-round grade.

“Smith is a versatile, physical cornerback that the Gamecocks trusted to follow top receivers. He did a great job of keeping things in front of him, especially against Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee. One of the most impressive things about Smith is his gap discipline. He knows where to be and plays gap control in the run game, screen game and when blitzing. Smith is also a really good tackler. He uses proper form and is strong enough to take down ball carriers with ease. Athleticism is evident with Smith. He has the long speed to run with receivers deep and the fluidity in his hips is superb. He uses both to recover well when he gets beat at the stem.”

He would be an excellent and versatile add to the Vikings’ cornerback room.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire