Vikings select Cam Smith in latest mock draft from Falcons Wire

The Minnesota Vikings have a glaring need at the cornerback position. Going into the 2023 season, the Vikings currently only have three players under contract at the position in Cameron Dantzler, Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans.

Cornerbacks have been incredibly popular in mock drafts this year and that trend continues. Falcons Wire’s Matt Urben has the Vikings selecting cornerback Cam Smith in his latest mock draft.

Smith is a very talented player that can play all over the defense and I gave him a first-round grade when I scouted him. His ball skills are excellent and Smith has the length to maximize them, especially in zone coverage.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire