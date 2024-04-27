Vikings select C Michael Jurgens with 230th overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have selected center Michael Jurgens with the 230th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The center out of Wake Forest comes in to compete for a roster spot in what the Vikings hope to be a deep offensive line group to allow for it to be healthy enough for their new franchise quarterback.

Jurgens was a 2nd team All-ACC selection in 2023 and has 34 career starts under his belt. All of his starts have come at the center position, so anything else would result in him learning and adapting to a new position. The team did sign Dan Feeney, who plays center, this offseason. Feeney is expected to backup Garrett Bradbury.

The majority of these day-three picks from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have proven to be head scratchers to a point. Several other needs for the team have not been addressed thus far. Perhaps the team is loading up for a loaded UDFA signing class.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire