Vikings select Anthony Richardson in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

When it comes to planning for the future on offense, we really don’t know what the Minnesota Vikings want to do in the future. Kirk Cousins is the quarterback for now but anything can change.

The latest mock draft from Sports Illustrated’s NFL Draft Bible has the Vikings addressing the future at quarterback by selecting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Here is what they had to say about the uber-talented signal caller.

“Sizeable height and length for the position, with an intimidating structure. Overly poised for a player with such little experience. Very comfortable in the pocket and has the instinct to step up when it collapses or escape the impending rush.”

The idea of selecting Richardson is a fascinating one. He has every single tool that you could want from a quarterback, but the consistency just isn’t there. If you can harness the incredible talent of Richardson and help him with consistency, you could have a top-five quarterback in the league by 2025.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire