Vikings seem to want Kirk Cousins — at their price

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is rocketing toward free agency. And the Vikings are letting him.

That was the clear takeaway from our Tuesday visit with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell at the Scouting Combine.

The Vikings want Cousins back. O'Connell made that clear. But he also said that Cousins has earned the right to "bet on himself."

This position assumes the risk that Cousins will win his bet by finding another team that will pay him more than whatever the Vikings are willing to pay.

The Vikings are about to find out. Cousins is about to find out. The rest of us are about to find out. It all comes down to whether someone else is willing to make Cousins the kind of offer the Vikings won't.

O'Connell seems to be very confident that Cousins will be back. O'Connell also is quietly confident that, however it plays out, the Vikings will have an answer at the quarterback position for 2024.