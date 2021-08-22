Vikings’ second preseason game vs. Colts: Everything we know

As evidenced by this game, the Vikings’ starters are starters for a reason.

Minnesota rested less players this week against Indianapolis, and put together a much-improved performance, especially on defense. The Vikings caused turnovers and made some nice plays on special teams.

In the end, the Vikings lost the game, but winning isn’t entirely important in the preseason. What is important: Minnesota looked better than it did in the preseason-opening defeat to Denver. The Vikings have something to build off heading into the team’s next game.

Here is everything we know about the Vikings’ preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium:

Final score: Colts 12, Vikings 10

Keys to the game

A defensive touchdown? Linebacker Troy Dye intercepted a tipped pass and ran it back for a touchdown, a rare sight for the Vikings, considering they did not have a defensive touchdown all of last year. A Vikings kicker misses a field goal: OK, so kicker Greg Joseph had a long ways to go when he attempted the 51-yard field goal, but it's still worth noting that he earned his first blemish of the preseason. The Minnesota kicker went 2-2 last game, but this was his longest attempt so far. Joseph would bounce back later in the game by hitting a 49-yarder, finishing the preseason game 1-2 on field goals and 1-1 on extra points. Vikings offense struggles: Minnesota's offense has now gone two preseason games without a touchdown. For the Vikings, the depth options at various skill positions have been inconsistent.

Stars of the week:

*** Troy Dye: He had an interception returned for a touchdown. Dye finished with five total tackles, a QB hit and two passes defended. He looked like one of the better players on the field. ** WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Smith-Marsette made his case to be the Vikings' return man. He had a 41-yard kick return. He also had a punt return where he scampered for 17 yards. Earlier this offseason, Mike Zimmer said Smith-Marsette needed to improve on special teams. Well, the rookie had a nice showing today. * P Britton Colquitt: Colquitt was called out by Mike Zimmer last preseason game. The Vikings punter responded with a better day: A punt going for 52 yards and pinning three punts inside the 20-yard line.

What's next?

The Vikings have their final game of the preseason slate against the Chiefs on the road on Friday, Aug. 27.

Other notes:

Maia Chaka, who was refereeing the Vikings-Colts game, is the first black woman to become an NFL official. She is also the second woman to ever officiate an NFL game.

The Vikings lost two preseason games in a row for the first time in the Mike Zimmer era, per KFAN's Paul Allen.

