Vikings at Seahawks gameday information

The Vikings have the test of the undefeated Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 1-3 record while Seattle is 4-0.

Kickoff is set for Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. CT at CenturyLink Field.

The game will air on NBC. Al Michaels, Michele Tafoya and Chris Collinsworth will be on the call.

For those listening nationally, tune into Westwood One radio. Ryan Radtke and Mike Holmgren will be on the call.

For those listening locally, the game can be heard on KFAN-100.3 FM. Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman and Ben Leber will be on the call.

This is Minnesota’s only Sunday Night Football game this year.