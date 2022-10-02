Vikings score first, lead Saints 7-0 in London

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

The Vikings are showing no signs of jet lag in today’s early kickoff in London.

Minnesota received the opening kickoff and marched down the field on a methodical 75-yard drive that ended with a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Alexander Mattison.

The Vikings appeared to have a touchdown on the play before that when Cousins hit K.J. Osborn in the end zone, but Justin Jefferson was called for offensive pass interference on the play.

Cousins was 7-for-9 for 67 yards on the drive. Now Andy Dalton and the Saints’ offense will try to answer.

