The Vikings saw their cap space rise on Monday

Every year, there are mitigating factors in terms of incentives. Those incentives are grouped into two different categories likely and unlikely to be earned.

The salary cap numbers have come out including those and rollover from the previous year and the Minnesota Vikings salary cap number will be $221, 697,003. That number ranks 31st in the National Football League only ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs.

With this number being below the $224.8 million that the cap was set at, how did the Vikings gain cap space? It’s simple. Our friends at Over The Cap overestimated how much space we would lose. They had the Vikings using a functional salary cap of $220,953,003, which essentially means the Vikings gain $744,000 in cap space based on the projections we were using from Over The Cap.

With all that said, the Vikings are sitting at $14,931,007 in functional cap space after the release of Eric Kendricks.

More Free Agency!

