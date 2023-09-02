Vikings salary cap space in 2023 and beyond

When general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took over for Rick Spielman, the health of the salary cap wasn’t very good. There were bad contracts everywhere and it was Adofo-Mensah’s job to fix it.

Over the last 18 months, the Minnesota Vikings have done a great job in maneuvering to set themselves up for the future while staying competitive now. Unfortunately, it means you have to take on some dead salary cap to achieve that.

After the Vikings signed T.J. Hockenson to his extension, it gave the Vikings much-needed salary cap relief. What is the health of the salary cap this season and beyond? Over The Cap has all the data we need to take a look.

2023

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Salary cap space: $3,486,128 across 54 players

Dead cap: $39,715,734 across 18 players

2024

Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP

Salary cap space: $47,557,572 across 40 players

Dead cap: $3,101,273 across 2 players

2025

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Salary cap space: $167,601,862 across 30 players

Dead cap: $0

2026

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Salary cap space: $254,240,109 across 13 players

Dead cap: $0

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=82350,82345,82348,82340,82262,82326]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire