New Vikings safety Xavier Woods will wear No. 23

The Vikings gave S Anthony Harris the franchise tag in 2020. This offseason, that seemed unlikely to happen again.

Harris regressed this past season, tallying zero interceptions after having six in the regular season in 2019. Minnesota didn’t give Harris the tag and the safety ended up walking this offseason.

Exit Harris, enter Xavier Woods. The Vikings went out and replaced their old safety by signing Woods.

Woods played for Dallas in all four of his NFL seasons. He didn’t play great this past season, but neither did most of the players around him on the Cowboys. Being on an improved defense could lead to a comeback year.

Woods wore No. 25 for the Cowboys. Now, he’ll don No. 23 for the Vikings in 2021.

Woods will likely be paired with fellow safety Harrison Smith. It would take a lot for a rookie or another free agent to start over Woods. Assuming Woods improves and Smith doesn’t decline, the Vikings defense will be menacing back deep.