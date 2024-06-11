Vikings safety Josh Metellus to host first youth football camp

Part of the privilege of playing in the NFL is the opportunity to give back to your community and to help pass on your knowledge to future generations. For many players, this comes in the form of hosting football camps, either in their team’s city and surrounding area or where they grew up. For Minnesota Vikings defensive back Josh Metellus, his first camp will be in the greater Twin Cities area.

Metellus was a key component of the Vikings’ defensive resurgence last season. In Brian Flores’ defensive scheme, Metellus played all over the field and made huge contributions to the team. Metellus had a career season in 2023, finishing the season with 116 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception.

Now, Metellus has the opportunity to host his first-ever football camp. The camp will take place in Eagan, MN, at TCO Stadium—where the Vikings hold their training camp and off-season activities—on Friday, June 21st, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The camp will be open to all ages, featuring performance training and lunch. T-shirts and free giveaways. Tickets to the camp are free and can be reserved today on the Eventbrite website.

