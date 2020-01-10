The Minnesota Vikings will be down another defensive back for the team's divisional-round matchup with the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Safety Jayron Kearse has been ruled out for Saturday's showdown in Santa Clara, with the team promoting Nate Meadors from the Vikings' practice squad, the team announced Friday.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander also was placed on injured reserve Friday. The Clemson product had surgery this week to repair a torn meniscus.

The Vikings were an average defense against the pass this season, finishing the regular season No. 15 in passing yards allowed.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be making his first career NFL playoff start, and a banged-up Minnesota secondary stands to benefit Garoppolo as he tries to lead the Niners back to the NFC Championship Game.

Vikings safety Jayron Kearse ruled out for NFL playoff game vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area