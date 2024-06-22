Vikings safety Camryn Bynum has his sights set on the Super Bowl

There are many reasons to doubt the Minnesota Vikings heading into the 2024 season. They lost their starting quarterback from last season, Kirk Cousins, and a major contributor on defense in Danielle Hunter. For many, the prospect of heading into the season with either a rookie quarterback in J.J. McCarthy or veteran journeyman and former first-round bust Sam Darnold does not instill confidence.

However, the goals this season are lofty for at least one Vikings player. In an interview on NFL Network’s “The Insiders”, Vikings starting safety Camryn Bynum shared where his sights are set this season:

I expect a Super Bowl. Everybody says that, and everybody should say that. But you look at the guys on the team, you look at the locker room, all the experience we have. Look how much depth we have, especially on the defense. So many guys. It’s almost weird looking around, you’re like, ‘Okay, how are we all going to get on the field?’ There’s just so many ballers.

The Super Bowl is a lofty goal, and I would expect most players to answer with if you asked them their goals for the season. That said, Bynum is likely to be disappointed in the end result this season, as a Super Bowl run would be an extraordinary feat for this team.

Expecting the Vikings to exceed their projected win total and even qualify for the playoffs may be a more realistic goal for the 2024 squad, but reaching the NFL’s promised land is probably a bit beyond the team’s reach at this juncture.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire