Vikings’ running backs total 13 carries, 17 yards, 1 fumble

The Vikings’ running attack was already bad heading into Sunday night’s game. But Sunday night was a new low.

Minnesota’s two running backs had a shockingly bad night against the Bears. Dalvin Cook had nine carries for 12 yards and lost a fumble, while Latavius Murray chipped in for four carries for five yards. The two running backs combined had 13 carries for 17 yards. A brutal performance.

For the Vikings, such poor results are particularly concerning because they’ve poured such resources into the two running backs. Cook was the 41st overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Murray’s cap hit is $5.2 million this season.

Despite those investments, the Vikings rank 31st in the NFL with 84.7 rushing yards per game. The inability to run the ball effectively was costly in the loss to the Bears.