Vikings running backs on the practice field

The Vikings were without linebacker Eric Kendricks on the practice field today, but at least they had their running backs back.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison were on the field Thursday when the Vikings began their work.

The Vikings are locked into the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs regardless of result this week, so there’s no real reason to play anyone against the Bears who isn’t 100 percent.

Cook missed last week’s loss to the Packers with a shoulder injury, while Mattison has missed the last two games with an ankle.

Kendricks left last week’s game with a quadriceps injury.