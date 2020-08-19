Vikings running back Chuck Foreman talks being snubbed from Hall of Fame

Minnesota running back Chuck Foreman’s career put him in the Vikings Ring of Honor. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, an Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1973 and even led the NFL in receptions in 1975.

Despite all of those honors and achievements, Foreman was not named a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He recently spoke with Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press about not being considered.

“I’m laughing about it,’’ he said, via the Pioneer Press. “That’s what I think about it. … I don’t know how they choose and pick but I have done a little research and I find that my stats are better than most. … I look at my time, and there’s a lot of ones that were good but there aren’t any that were better (at running back).’’

To make matters more difficult for Vikings fans, defensive end Jim Marshall was also not a senior finalist. He was a member of the “Purple People Eaters” and was recently listed as Minnesota’s top player to not be in the Hall of Fame.

But wait, it gets worse. Drew Pearson, the Cowboys wide receiver who caught the Hail Mary against the Vikings in that 1975 playoff game, was named a senior finalist. That catch is a point of contention for some Vikings fans, many of whom argue that Pearson committed offensive pass interference. So yeah, not great for Vikings fans.