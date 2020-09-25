The Vikings are struggling on defense anyway, and now they’ll have to face the Titans short-handed in the secondary.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings have ruled cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Cameron Dantzler (rib) out for Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) is also listed as questionable.

“We’ve got a lot of corners,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “That was part of the plan all along was to have some extra guys. We’ll be all right.”

The Vikings are expected to elevate cornerback Mark Fields II off the practice squad for the second week in a row, to bolster a group including rookies Jeff Gladney and Harrison Hand, and Holton Hill.

Running back Mike Boone (concussion) is also listed as questionable.

Vikings rule two cornerbacks out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk