Vikings rule roost at SAC tennis tournament

Apr. 26—They were playing at Southern Lee, but the proceedings of the 3A version of the Sandhills Athletic Conference men's tennis tournament were a distinct shade of blue.

As in Union Pines' blue.

The Vikings dominated the two-day event, which included representatives of every SAC 3A team except the host Cavaliers. However, the finals boiled down to two Union Pines doubles teams playing an intrasquad match for the conference title, with both already assured of a spot at regionals. In the singles final, one Scotland player challenged the Vikings' supremacy, but not for very long.

In Wednesday's championship matches, Union Pines' Dominic Roett defeated the Fighting Scots' Ricky Zhang in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Roett, a freshman, had played mostly at the Nos. 5 and 6 singles sports for the Vikings during the regular season, but most of the higher-seeded players in the tournament elected to play doubles, including the top four Union Pines players.

They squared off in the finals. Union Pines' top doubles team all season, Lane McPherson and Joey Tortora, beat teammates Tucker Lloyd-Jace McPherson, the No. 2 doubles team all season, 6-0, 6-1.

All four finalists, the two doubles teams and Roett and Zhang for singles, will advanced to the Mideast Regional on May 3-4 at Burlington Tennis Center. Union Pines also made the men's tennis tournament and will find out its first-round assignment on Monday. First-round matches will take place May 1.

The tournament got under way Tuesday, and Union Pines never left any doubt that it was the boss, even if Southern Lee was hosting. The Cavaliers did not have any players representing the school in the tournament. Lee County and Scotland did, and took on a full contingent of Union Pines players.

The first round of the singles were contested with four players seeded and a total of seven players involved. Zhang won by default:

Finley Benton, Lee County d. Kishawn Pate, Scotland County 8-2

Dominic Roett, Union Pines d. Nathan Jones, Lee County 8-6

Eli McCrae, Scotland d. Cam Deibel, Union Pines 8-4

In the semifinals, Roett defeated Benton 8-6 and Zhang beat McCrae 8-3. Roett and Zhang played for the championship on Wednesday.

Seven doubles teams were entered. Top-seeded Lane McPherson and Tortora received a bye into the semifinals. The other teams played in the first round with the following results:

Jason Benitez-Jayden Gibbs LC d. Tri Duong-Andrew Medlock SC 9-7

Landon Patterson-Patrick Kavanagh UP d. Jackson Hernandez-Owen McCrae SC 8-3

Tucker Lloyd-Jace McPherson UP d. Hunter Jackson-Edgar Augure LC 8-1

The semifinals followed, with both Union Pines teams winning to advance to the championship, one of them over two of their teammates:

Lane McPherson-Joey Tortora UP d. Benitez-Gibbs LC 8-0

Lloyd-J. McPherson UP d. Patterson-Kavanagh UP 8-1