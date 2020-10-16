Vikings rule out RB Dalvin Cook for Week 6

The Atlanta Falcons (0-5) will look for their first win of the season on Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) in Week 6.

While we wait for the Falcons’ Friday injury report to come out, it turns out the Vikings have already ruled out starting running back Dalvin Cook, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Vikings officially ruled out RB Dalvin Cook. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2020





Atlanta had to cancel practice on Thursday when an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19. All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones sat out on Wednesday, and his status for Sunday is still up in the air.

Check back for the official injury report after the conclusion of Friday’s practice.

Related