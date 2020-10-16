Vikings rule out RB Dalvin Cook for Week 6

The Atlanta Falcons (0-5) will look for their first win of the season on Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) in Week 6.
While we wait for the Falcons’ Friday injury report to come out, it turns out the Vikings have already ruled out starting running back Dalvin Cook, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Vikings officially ruled out RB Dalvin Cook.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2020
Atlanta had to cancel practice on Thursday when an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19. All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones sat out on Wednesday, and his status for Sunday is still up in the air.
Check back for the official injury report after the conclusion of Friday’s practice.
Related
40 names to watch for Falcons GM and head coach in 2021
Matt Ryan shares tribute to Falcons beat reporter after sudden death
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 6 with Vikings Wire
Atlanta Falcons beat reporter passes away
Report: Falcons' positive COVID-19 test was from assistant coach
Falcons shut down facility after positive COVID-19 tests