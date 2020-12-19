Vikings rule out LB Kendricks, TE Rudolph

Minnesota Vikings star linebacker Eric Kendricks will miss his third straight contest after being ruled out of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears due to his calf injury.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) also was ruled out and will miss his second consecutive contest.

Kendricks initially sustained the calf injury in a practice prior to aggravating it in pre-game warmups on Dec. 6 and he missed that day's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also sat out last week's outing versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 2019 Pro Bowl selection leads the Vikings with 107 tackles in 11 games.

Rudolph was injured during the game against the Jaguars. He has 28 receptions for 334 yards and one touchdown.

Rudolph started 93 consecutive regular-season games prior to the injury.

Running back Alexander Mattison (appendicitis) was listed as questionable after being a full practice participant on Friday.

"He's a tough kid and he feels great," Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer told reporters of Mattison, "so we'll see."

Mattison missed the past two games. He has rushed for 338 yards and one touchdown.

The Vikings (6-7) and Bears (6-7) are playing a must-win game in relation to their NFC wild-card hopes.

(Field Level Media)