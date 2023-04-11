Vikings roster update prior to the NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings are going into the NFL draft with needs at multiple positions. The fascinating part about how the Vikings will approach the draft is whether they get aggressive in targeting quarterback of the future.

If they don’t there are plenty of holes on the roster that they can attack. They currently have 66 players on the roster with the room to add more before free agency begins.

Here is where the Vikings roster currently sits before the NFL draft.

Quarterback

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

8-Kirk Cousins

12-Nick Mullens

Running Back

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

4-Dalvin Cook

2-Alexander Mattison

26-Kene Nwangwu

32-Ty Chandler

30-C.J. Ham (FB)

Wide Receiver

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

18-Justin Jefferson

17-K.J. Osborn

83-Jalen Nailor

5-Jalen Reagor

13-Blake Proehl

9-Trishton Jackson

?-Brandon Powell

Tight End

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

87-T.J. Hockenson

?-Josh Oliver

86-Johnny Mundt

82-Ben Ellefson

34-Nick Muse

Offensive Tackle

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

71-Christian Darrisaw

75-Brian O’Neill

64-Blake Brandel

63-Vederian Lowe

74-Olisaemeka Udoh

Interior offensive line

Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

56-Garrett Bradbury

72-Ezra Cleveland

67-Ed Ingram

62-Chris Reed

65-Austin Schlottmann

60-Josh Sokol

Interior defensive line

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

?-Dean Lowry

95-Khyiris Tonga

97-Harrison Phillips

90-Esezi Otomewo

93-Jonathan Bullard

92-James Lynch

50-T.J. Smith

92-Sheldon Day

96-Ross Blacklock

Edge

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

99-Danielle Hunter

55-Za’Darius Smith

?-Marcus Davenport

98-D.J. Wonnum

91-Patrick Jones II

43-Luiji Vilain

51-Benton Whitley

79-Kenny Willekes

?-Curtis Weaver

Inside linebacker

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

33-Brian Asamoah II

58-Jordan Hicks

45-Troy Dye

?-Troy Reeder

47-William Kwenkeu

Cornerback

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

?-Byron Murphy Jr.

21-Akayleb Evans

23-Andrew Booth Jr.

27-Kalon Barnes

31-Tay Gowan

Safety

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

22-Harrison Smith

24-Camryn Bynum

44-Josh Metellus

6-Lewis Cine

25-Theo Jackson

Specialists

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

1-Greg Joseph

14-Ryan Wright

42-Andrew DePaola

