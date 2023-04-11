Vikings roster update prior to the NFL Draft

Tyler Forness
·2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings are going into the NFL draft with needs at multiple positions. The fascinating part about how the Vikings will approach the draft is whether they get aggressive in targeting quarterback of the future.

If they don’t there are plenty of holes on the roster that they can attack. They currently have 66 players on the roster with the room to add more before free agency begins.

Here is where the Vikings roster currently sits before the NFL draft.

Quarterback

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

  • 8-Kirk Cousins

  • 12-Nick Mullens

Running Back

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

  • 4-Dalvin Cook

  • 2-Alexander Mattison

  • 26-Kene Nwangwu

  • 32-Ty Chandler

  • 30-C.J. Ham (FB)

Wide Receiver

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

  • 18-Justin Jefferson

  • 17-K.J. Osborn

  • 83-Jalen Nailor

  • 5-Jalen Reagor

  • 13-Blake Proehl

  • 9-Trishton Jackson

  • ?-Brandon Powell

Tight End

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

  • 87-T.J. Hockenson

  • ?-Josh Oliver

  • 86-Johnny Mundt

  • 82-Ben Ellefson

  • 34-Nick Muse

Offensive Tackle

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

  • 71-Christian Darrisaw

  • 75-Brian O’Neill

  • 64-Blake Brandel

  • 63-Vederian Lowe

  • 74-Olisaemeka Udoh

Interior offensive line

Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

  • 56-Garrett Bradbury

  • 72-Ezra Cleveland

  • 67-Ed Ingram

  • 62-Chris Reed

  • 65-Austin Schlottmann

  • 60-Josh Sokol

Interior defensive line

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

  • ?-Dean Lowry

  • 95-Khyiris Tonga

  • 97-Harrison Phillips

  • 90-Esezi Otomewo

  • 93-Jonathan Bullard

  • 92-James Lynch

  • 50-T.J. Smith

  • 92-Sheldon Day

  • 96-Ross Blacklock

Edge

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

  • 99-Danielle Hunter

  • 55-Za’Darius Smith

  • ?-Marcus Davenport

  • 98-D.J. Wonnum

  • 91-Patrick Jones II

  • 43-Luiji Vilain

  • 51-Benton Whitley

  • 79-Kenny Willekes

  • ?-Curtis Weaver

Inside linebacker

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

  • 33-Brian Asamoah II

  • 58-Jordan Hicks

  • 45-Troy Dye

  • ?-Troy Reeder

  • 47-William Kwenkeu

Cornerback

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

  • ?-Byron Murphy Jr.

  • 21-Akayleb Evans

  • 23-Andrew Booth Jr.

  • 27-Kalon Barnes

  • 31-Tay Gowan

Safety

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

  • 22-Harrison Smith

  • 24-Camryn Bynum

  • 44-Josh Metellus

  • 6-Lewis Cine

  • 25-Theo Jackson

Specialists

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

  • 1-Greg Joseph

  • 14-Ryan Wright

  • 42-Andrew DePaola

The Real Forno Show

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire