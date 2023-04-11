Vikings roster update prior to the NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings are going into the NFL draft with needs at multiple positions. The fascinating part about how the Vikings will approach the draft is whether they get aggressive in targeting quarterback of the future.
If they don’t there are plenty of holes on the roster that they can attack. They currently have 66 players on the roster with the room to add more before free agency begins.
Here is where the Vikings roster currently sits before the NFL draft.
Quarterback
8-Kirk Cousins
12-Nick Mullens
Running Back
4-Dalvin Cook
2-Alexander Mattison
26-Kene Nwangwu
32-Ty Chandler
30-C.J. Ham (FB)
Wide Receiver
18-Justin Jefferson
17-K.J. Osborn
83-Jalen Nailor
5-Jalen Reagor
13-Blake Proehl
9-Trishton Jackson
?-Brandon Powell
Tight End
87-T.J. Hockenson
?-Josh Oliver
86-Johnny Mundt
82-Ben Ellefson
34-Nick Muse
Offensive Tackle
71-Christian Darrisaw
75-Brian O’Neill
64-Blake Brandel
63-Vederian Lowe
74-Olisaemeka Udoh
Interior offensive line
56-Garrett Bradbury
72-Ezra Cleveland
67-Ed Ingram
62-Chris Reed
65-Austin Schlottmann
60-Josh Sokol
Interior defensive line
?-Dean Lowry
95-Khyiris Tonga
97-Harrison Phillips
90-Esezi Otomewo
93-Jonathan Bullard
92-James Lynch
50-T.J. Smith
92-Sheldon Day
96-Ross Blacklock
Edge
99-Danielle Hunter
55-Za’Darius Smith
?-Marcus Davenport
98-D.J. Wonnum
91-Patrick Jones II
43-Luiji Vilain
51-Benton Whitley
79-Kenny Willekes
?-Curtis Weaver
Inside linebacker
33-Brian Asamoah II
58-Jordan Hicks
45-Troy Dye
?-Troy Reeder
47-William Kwenkeu
Cornerback
?-Byron Murphy Jr.
21-Akayleb Evans
23-Andrew Booth Jr.
27-Kalon Barnes
31-Tay Gowan
Safety
22-Harrison Smith
24-Camryn Bynum
44-Josh Metellus
6-Lewis Cine
25-Theo Jackson
Specialists
1-Greg Joseph
14-Ryan Wright
42-Andrew DePaola
