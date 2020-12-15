Vikings make roster moves on Tuesday, including the release of K Tristan Vizcaino

The #Vikings have activated CB Mark Fields II (@MFII__) from IR and signed S Curtis Riley (@curtis35riley) to the practice squad. CB Kris Boyd has been placed on IR and practice squad K Tristan Vizcaino has been released. pic.twitter.com/9iCy7GPm2Q — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 15, 2020

Minnesota had a kicker problem on Sunday and apparently K Tristan Vizcaino was not the solution to it.

The kicker, who was on the Vikings’ practice squad, has been released by the team, Minnesota announced on Tuesday. The Vikings starting kicker, Dan Bailey, missed three field goals and an extra point in the loss to the Buccaneers in Week 14.

Minnesota wasn’t done there making roster moves on Tuesday. The team placed CB Kris Boyd on IR. Boyd has been a big contributor on defense and on special teams this season. He has struggled with penalties on special teams, but he has helped improve the cornerback position in the second half of the year.

The Vikings waived safety Curtis Riley recently, but the team has since signed him to the practice squad.

There is some positive news for the team, too. The Vikings activated CB Mark Fields II from IR on Tuesday. Fields II can play at slot corner and provide decent depth for the team.