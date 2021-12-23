Vikings’ roster moves include placing RB Dalvin Cook on COVID-19/Reserve

The Vikings have a crucial matchup against the Rams in Week 16.

Minnesota hit a setback for that clash. The team placed RB Dalvin Cook on COVID-19/Reserve Thursday.

For better or worse, the Vikings are a run-heavy team. Cook has been a focal point of the Minnesota offense for much of the year. Without him, the Vikings have depth, but that talent pales in comparison to Cook.

Recently, Minnesota activated RB Alexander Mattison off COVID-19/Reserve. Mattison, one of the best running backs in the NFL, missed the Bears game because of COVID-19 protocol.

RB Kene Nwangwu filled in for Mattison as Cook’s backup in Chicago. Nwangwu tallied 33 rushing yards on just three carries, so maybe he can take on a bigger role if Cook misses time.

Minnesota also placed CB Tye Smith on Reserve Practice Squad/COVID-19. The Vikings removed WR Dan Chisena from COVID-19/Reserve. The Vikings removed Kyle Hinton from Reserve Practice Squad/COVID-19, too. Additionally, the Vikings re-signed A.J. Rose to the practice squad on Thursday.