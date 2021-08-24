Vikings roster bubble: Which players helped their case recently?

Minnesota trimmed its roster down to 80 players recently. As the offseason, progresses, the Vikings will have more tough decisions to make.

The Vikings have another important cut date approaching: Aug. 31, when they have to whittle the active roster down to 53 players.

That date will be an important one for a lot of the players on this list. Vikings Wire looked at those who could be on the roster bubble right now, and tabbed a few Minnesota players who have helped their case as of late.

Here is the list:

LB Blake Lynch

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch (48) and safety Josh Metellus (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Lynch blew up a run play to force a fourth down against Indianapolis. He took No. 3 linebacker reps during the game. The Vikings linebacker competition is interesting outside of Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks, both of whom are locks to be starters when they're healthy. LB Troy Dye made his case as the team's third linebacker on Saturday, while Lynch improved his chances of making the team.

G Dakota Dozier

Minnesota Vikings guard Dakota Dozier warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Dozier, who struggled as a full-time starter in 2020, had an impressive performance against the Colts. He finished with a PFF overall grade of 78.7, which included an 83.7 pass-blocking grade. Dozier is likely not looking at a starting spot in 2021. Vikings fans may not be thrilled, but he made his case to be a reserve player Saturday.

DE Kenny Willekes

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Kenny Willekes (79) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Broncos won 33-6. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Yes, he missed that sack against Colts quarterback Jacob Eason, but Willekes still finished with a PFF grade of 89.9. That makes sense, considering he had three pressures in the game.

DL Hercules Mata'afa

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Hercules Mata'afa gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

I don't think it's a given that Mata'afa makes the 53-man roster, on account of the depth the Vikings have at defensive line. However, he made a strong impression on Saturday, tallying a PFF overall grade of 81.7.

P Britton Colquitt

Minnesota Vikings punter Britton Colquitt punts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Obviously, Colquitt is a projected starter, but the Vikings punter may have been on the roster bubble after the preseason game against the Broncos. Mike Zimmer said his performance against Denver was "cause for concern." Minnesota even tried out a punter in the week leading up to the Indianapolis game. All that is to say Colquitt needed to have a big game or his roster spot could have been in trouble. He did just that, booming a 52-yard punt and pinning three punts inside the 20.

