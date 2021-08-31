Vikings roster bubble: Who helped their case before 53-man roster cutdown?

Minnesota has to cut its roster down to 53 players on Tuesday.

So it’s important to see who helped their case against the Chiefs in the preseason finale. The Vikings had a winless preseason, but plenty of fringe players on their roster made their case for why they should make the team.

Here are a list of a few who had good performances against Kansas City:

G Dakota Dozier

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Dakota Dozier (78) stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Dozier made it two good preseason games in a row. He finished with a PFF overall grade of 80.3. He may have worked his way into a roster spot as a reserve lineman.

RB A.J. Rose

Minnesota Vikings running back A.J. Rose Jr., left, is congratulated by tight end Zach Davidson (40) after rushing for a 32-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

I don't know if a single player on the roster bubble helped their case more this preseason than running back A.J. Rose did. The undrafted free agent had two rushing touchdowns and finished with 41 rushing yards on just six carries against the Chiefs. With Kene Nwangwu out, Rose might have made enough of an impression to land on the Vikings' active roster. If not, I'm sure some other team will end up singing him to theirs.

OT Blake Brandel

Aug 18, 2020; Eagan, Minnesota, United States; Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Blake Brandel (64) runs a drill at training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Brandel had an impressive performance against the Broncos in the preseason opener. He then took a step back against the Colts. Though some disagree, Brandel had a good game against the Chiefs, according to PFF, finishing with a grade of 78.7 from the outlet. He may have done enough to earn a roster spot.

DT Hercules Mata’afa

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Hercules Mata'afa gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Mata’afa had the top PFF grade of any Vikings defensive player against the Chiefs, earning an 87.8. He had another good day pressuring the quarterback, finishing with three QB hits.

CB Parry Nickerson

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Parry Nickerson celebrates after running an interception back for a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Nickerson returned an interception for a touchdown. It's tough because the cornerback room is crowded, and Nickerson didn't light up the stat sheet outside of the pick-6, but he did help his case.

DE Kenny Willekes

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Derrick Gore (40) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Kenny Willekes (79) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Willekes was able to get a good rush and register a QB hit. He finished with a PFF overall grade of 76.8 against Kansas City. Both Mata’afa and him played well, and the Vikings may have a tough decision to make between those two.

