Vikings will have to make room financially for Yannick Ngakoue

On Sunday morning, the Vikings made a huge trade to acquire Yannick Ngakoue from the Jaguars in exchange for a second and fifth-round pick.

The moves aren’t done yet, though.

The Vikings have just $12.9 million in cap space, while Ngakoue has a $17.8 million tender to sign. The Vikings will then be able to restructure his deal accordingly, but in the meantime, the team will have to create some money elsewhere.

Candidates include an extension for safety Harrison Smith or perhaps restructuring Riley Reiff’s deal.

Given what the Vikings gave up to get Ngakoue, they’ll likely be aggressive in signing him to a longterm deal after the season.

Ngakoue will team up with Danielle Hunter on the defensive line to create one of the best one-two punches at defensive end in the NFL. He’ll replace Everson Griffen, who signed with the Cowboys this offseason.

The Vikings have yet to extend the contract of Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, who is in the last year of his rookie deal.