Vikings rookies report to training camp July 21, veterans follow July 23

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings have a little more than a month before the football season officially gets rolling with training camp.

For the seventh straight year, the Vikings will host training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan with nine practices open to the public. The NFL announced Tuesday various reporting dates for teams around the league.

Vikings rookies will report to TCO Performance Center on Sunday, July 21. The veterans follow on Tuesday, July 23. The team’s first practice that’s open to the public is on Saturday, July 27, as part of the NFL’s Back Together Weekend.

Here is a look at the schedule for open practices. Exact times have not been announced.

Saturday, July 27 – Back Together Weekend

Monday, July 29 – First Padded Practice

Monday, Aug. 5 – Night practice in TCO Stadium

Thursday, Aug. 8 – Last Open Practice

The Vikings have previously hosted the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans for joint practices ahead of a preseason game. This year, they’ll hit the road to do those workouts at the Cleveland Browns, against former coach Kevin Stefanski before their preseason game on Aug. 17.