Vikings rookies and free agent signings get assigned jersey numbers

The Minnesota Vikings have updated their rosters on their official website with players’ jersey numbers, including free agent signees and rookies.

So the team is finally putting a number to the names as the 2022 roster begins to take shape.

Star linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who was the team’s biggest splash signing in free agency, will continue wearing No. 55 like he did during his three-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

Rookie first-round draft pick Lewis Cine will also resume wearing the same No. 16 he wore when he was dropping the hammer on ball-carriers at the University of Georgia and winning a defensive MVP in the national championship.

Here are the rest of the jersey numbers for the Vikings’ notable free agent signings and rookie draft class.

Free agent signings

2022 rookie draft class

Lewis Cine, S, #16

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, #23

Ed Ingram, G, #67

Brian Asamoah, LB, #33

Akayleb Evans, CB, #21

Esezi Otomewo, DE, #90

Ty Chandler, RB, #32

Vederian Lowe, T, #63

Jalen Nailor, WR, #83

Nick Muse, TE, #34

