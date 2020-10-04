Vikings rookie WR Justin Jefferson looks like the real deal

So far, it looks like the Vikings made the right move by drafting wide receiver Justin Jefferson back in April.

The former LSU star finished with four catches and 103 yards in Minnesota’s 31-23 win over the Texans in Week 4.

Justin Jefferson ran a beautiful corner route, got held and still created separation. Loved the subtle head fake at the top. His route running has been fantastic. #Vikings pic.twitter.com/aOUwluJh2f — Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) October 4, 2020





It was the second-straight 100-yard game for Jefferson. In Week 3 again the Titans, Jefferson finished with 175 yards and a touchdown.

Through four games, Jefferson now has 348 yards. He’s on pace to have 64 catches for 1,392 yards. That’s quite the rookie season.

For comparison purposes, the last wide receiver the Vikings took in the first round never finished with more than 302 yards in an entire season. That, of course, was Laquon Treadwell.

Treadwell is no longer in the league.

Week 4 was big for rookie receivers. We saw Jerry Jeudy catch his first touchdown catch on Thursday night for the Broncos, while Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb finished with 79 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns.

If Jefferson keeps this up, he’ll keep himself in the conversation for Rookie of the Year. A main competitor will be his former quarterback at LSU, Joe Burrow.