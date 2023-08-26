Vikings rookie safety Jay Ward got his shot on Saturday. He didn’t miss.

It was the perfect time for the Vikings to bring some pressure.

After staying pretty vanilla with defensive play calls throughout the summer to not to give away any secrets about the new scheme defensive coordinator Brian Flores has in place, the Vikings called for a blitz early in the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

The result? A strip sack from rookie safety Jay Ward.

“Just gave us the play call, and we executed it,” Ward said. “I came wide open so I just tried to get the turnover.”

That’s exactly what Ward did, going untouched off the edge and destroying Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune with a violent sack.

“It felt good,” Ward said. “I wanted to scoop my own forced fumble.”

Unfortunately for Ward, linebacker Troy Reeder beat him to it.

Not that Ward will complain too much with the end result. That play was the culmination of a lot of hard work from Ward this summer. He started buried on the depth chart and has slowly worked his way into the mix. Though he might still be on the bubble heading into cut-down day, Ward has done as much as he could to make his case.

“I feel like I still got to work on a few more things,” Ward said. “I got some great guys in the room I can learn from.”

The safety position group is among the deepest on the team. There are established players like Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum and Josh Metellus garnering a ton of playing time. There are also younger players Lewis Cine and Theo Jackson battling with Ward for reps.

Asked about all of those players, head coach Kevin O’Connell replied, “I think we’ve got one of the better safety rooms in the NFL.”

As much as that could make it hard for Ward to break through, his strip sack proves he has some potential as an impact player down the road.

“The best thing has been some of the physicality we’ve seen from him, not only on defense, on special teams,” O’Connell said. “I’m really happy with that whole safety group. We’ve got six of them. We’re going to have some really, really hard conversations that may or may not involve keeping all six of them because that’s how strong we think that room is.”

Vikings rest even more players

After resting every starter on the team last week against the Tennessee Titans, the Vikings ramped it up even more against the Cardinals.

Though notable starters like quarterback Kirk Cousins, receiver Justin Jefferson and pass rusher Danielle Hunter were among dozens of others who didn’t play in the game, O’Connell also decided to rest some backups like quarterback Nick Mullens, receiver Brandon Powell and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.

More than 40 players sat out in total. As a result, the Vikings fell 18-17, which means O’Connell still has not won a preseason game since taking over in Minnesota.

Proehl leads in receiving

It was a long road for receiver Blake Proehl working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

There were some setbacks along the way, and because of that, Proehl spent most of the spring working off to the side by himself.

He managed to make it back onto the field in the summer and put some good things on tape, highlighted by his 5-catch, 45-yard performance in the preseason finale against the Cardinals.

Though he’s unlikely to make the 53-man roster, he is a practice squad candidate.

“There was a lot of ups and downs as there is with anything,” Proehl said. “I think I battled through it, and I feel like I had a solid day.”

