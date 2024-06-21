Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws a dud first pitch at Twins game

The Minnesota Vikings put a lot of faith in the National Champion winning Michigan man J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, hoping this new quarterback could revitalize their football team and bring similar success that he had in college to Minnesota. While that hope remains alive and well through minicamp, Minnesota confirmed that McCarthy won’t be seeing the baseball diamond for the twins anytime soon after what was a bit of a brutal first pitch for the young rookie.

You certainly have to give McCarthy credit for giving it his all and sending it for his new local team, but it’s safe to say he picked the right sport with football. It’s always fun to enjoy these moments for young rookies and all the various opportunities they get outside the game, and when it comes with a bit of a laugh that is just a bonus. Hat’s off to you J.J. McCarthy.

