Vikings rookie class: Grading their training camp performance

We are through seven Minnesota Vikings training camp practices and the rookie class is firmly under the microscope.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been criticized for his drafting and it’s somewhat unfair with his draft picks having only played in 18 games thus far. This draft class only has six players in it, which is going to raise expectations for each player due to their being less players in the class.

How are the rookies currently doing in training camp? Let’s take a look at all six draft picks and the one standout UDFA.

WR Jordan Addison

It hasn’t been completely smooth for Jordan Addison during training camp. He has had a few rookie moments thus far, but outside of those he was looked every bit like a first-round pick and future star. His route-running nuance has been superb and has incredibly quick feet to make it easier. The consistency is really impressive and looks like a perfect complement to Justin Jefferson. As I said in my Thursday practice recap, I won’t get hyperbolic, but the Vikings have a track record of drafting wide receivers in the early 20s (Randy Moss, Percy Harvin). He looks to be the next one.

Grade: A

CB Mekhi Blackmon

The Vikings coaching staff had high hopes for Mekhi Blackmon when they drafted him at 102nd overall, but the draft community thought it was a reach, as he was drafted 83 spots higher than he was selected on the consensus board. The reality is that he fits perfectly for what Brian Flores wants to do on defense with his man coverage heavy scheme. After being firmly with the twos in the first four practices, Blackmon has been firmly with the ones once the pads came on. He has exceeded expectations so far and looks the part in practice.

Grade: B+

CB/S Jay Ward

Jay Ward has been firmly with the twos both at safety and in the slot, but that’s not a bad thing. He is comfortable playing the slot, outside, in the box and deep as well. That stood out during Thursday’s practice, as he got a pass breakup during 7-on-7 drills. He will likely be used in a variety of ways once the regular season starts and projects to be the Vikings’ Patrick Chung.

Grade: B

DL Jaquelin Roy

The Vikings defensive line rotation is something that has yet to be figured out, and Jaquelin Roy has yet to truly stand out. He has shown some flashes, but they haven’t quite been consistent. While he was projected to be a first-round pick prior to the 2022 season, the turmoil that LSU experienced didn’t help matters. He will take some nurturing to fully develop, but the versatility he has will help him early on.

Grade: C

QB Jaren Hall

As a fifth-round pick, Jaren Hall doesn’t have lofty expectations placed upon him, but there are real tools to work with and develop. He played in a similar offense at BYU but it’s still a transition to the NFL. He is mostly making good decisions in drills and making quality throws, but his processing speed needs work. That is going to take some time, but the pressure isn’t there on Hall. We will learn significantly more about Hall during the preseason when he is playing against opposing defenses.

Grade: B

RB DeWayne McBride

As a running back, it’s much more common to see success as a running back than any other position due to what the position entails. DeWayne McBride has the ability to be that kind of player. What he doesn’t have right now is the receiving ability. It has looked fine in practice, but still needs work in passing drills. His calling card is going to be his performance rushing on first and second down and it’s harder to display that in drills than in live game situations.

Grade: C

ILB Ivan Pace Jr.

Ivan Pace Jr. was a very surprising UDFA, as he got a fourth-round grade from me during the pre-draft process. His size and odd skillset was the likely reason he wasn’t drafted, but he has proven everyone wrong thus far. Pace has been rotating in with the ones during team drills and has looked explosive in crashing down hill both as a blitzer and in the running game. He has been the biggest surprise in camp and the front-runner for Mr. Mankato.

Grade: A+

