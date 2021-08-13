Vikings' rookie blues: Christian Darrisaw has medical procedure, Kellen Mond shaking off rust

Aug. 13—When the Vikings came out of last spring's draft, the feeling was that first-round pick Christian Darrisaw would emerge as the starting left tackle and third-round selection Kellen Mond as the backup quarterback.

Don't count on either of those things happening soon.

Darrisaw on Thursday in Philadelphia had what was called a minor medical procedure to address his groin injury. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said doctors have said he will be back for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener at Cincinnati but that he can't be sure that will be the case. Regardless, Rashod Hill is expected to start at left tackle against the Bengals.

Mond was back with Vikings this week after testing positive and being on the COVID-19 reserve list for 10 days. He has missed valuable time in his quest to become the backup to Kirk Cousins, and Jake Browning is the leading candidate for that role.

After being activated Tuesday, Mond took part in a walkthrough and then in joint practices with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday and Thursday. After Thursday's practice, Mond, who is unvaccinated, said he is still gathering information on whether that might change and said "it's a little more in the conversation."

Darrisaw, taken with the No. 23 overall pick, missed time in spring drills and sat out the first week of training camp due to his groin issue before returning Aug. 4. But he was limited in practice after that and missed both joint practices while in Philadelphia for the procedure performed by Dr. William Meyers. He's a specialist who once treated former Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson.

Darrisaw last January underwent what he called core muscle surgery and told the Pioneer Press last week that he had "little slight issues" after that with his groin.

"It was taken care of in January," Zimmer said Thursday. "We didn't expect this."

Zimmer isn't sure when Darrisaw will return to action.

"They tell me one thing and it ends up being something else," he said. "I don't know."

Hill departed with an injury late in Thursday's practice, but Zimmer said he didn't know what his injury is.

Zimmer's frustrations have turned to left tackle after last week, when he was upset with the quarterback situation and called for players to be vaccinated. On July 31, the Vikings learned that Mond had tested positive and that Cousins and Nate Stanley, also both unvaccinated, would join him on the COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts. The latter two returned to practice Aug. 4 after being out five days.

"Obviously (Zimmer), a person who's vaccinated, has their opinion of wanting their players to get vaccinated to protect the team," Mond said. "So everyone has kind of spoke on it. I think everyone has their own personal reasons."

So is Mond, taken No. 66 overall in the draft, planning now to get vaccinated?

"I've talked to people around me who I trust," Mond said. "I think it's a little bit more in the conversation since I've had COVID-19, but I think those are personal things I'm (not) going to speak about. Like everyone is entitled to their own opinion."

After Mond and Stanley were sidelined, Browning took over as the backup quarterback and so far has made the most of the opportunity.

"It was really frustrating, especially when I found out I tested positive," Mond said. "I wasn't sure if it was a false positive or not. So knowing that I had to sit out 10 days, it definitely hurt, especially coming off a good (spring showing).

"I think it set me back a little bit. If I would have went home and I didn't study the script or I didn't stay on top of everything, I think it would have hurt me a little bit more."

Mond took part in virtual meetings when he was out. That included a period when he felt rather sick.

"I had flu whenever I was younger so I think that's the closest thing I would compare it to symptoms wise," he said. "Day two through four is where I struggled the most, but I was still kind of around and functioning. I was still in meetings and still trying to do as much as I can to work out and stay in shape."

Mond said having COVID "kind of makes it hard to breathe." He said he's now at "100 percent" but still needs to be "getting my weight back on."

Calling Mond "rusty," Zimmer has said he won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium. But he's hoping he will get back up to speed soon.

"Honestly, Mond needs to pick up the tempo," Zimmer said. "Everything is slow-motion, a little bit, but he did make some good throws (Thursday), I thought, and moved out of the pocket a couple of times. He needs a bunch of experience, so he's going to get a lot of reps in this preseason."