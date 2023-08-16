Vikings rookie Addison in concussion protocol, will miss preseason game

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Jordan Addison is in concussion protocol and will not be available for the team's second joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday or Saturday's preseason game.

He suffered "light" symptoms in the aftermath of a catch that took him to the ground during a two-minute drill earlier in the week, according to O'Connell, who added his first-round rookie could return as early as Monday.

Addison was not seen Wednesday during the on-field portion of the first of two Vikings-Titans joint sessions.

This is the second time since joining the team that the 5-11, 175-pound Addison has missed practices due to health issues. He was held out of the Vikings' voluntary organized team activities in the spring due to an undisclosed lower body injury.

"No reason to risk anything, giving him the proper time to work his way through that protocol," O'Connell said.

In Addison's absence, backup receivers Jalen Reagor and Brandon Powell took reps with a first-team offense that again heavily featured Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.

Osborn, a 2020 fifth-round pick who has started 18 games over the last two seasons, knows firsthand the importance of seizing the kind of opportunity that now awaits Reagor, Powell and Trishton Jackson, who recently returned from a knee injury.

"It's huge," Osborn said. "When guys go down, you got to step up. When Trishton [Jackson] went down, other guys stepped up. Now Jackson came back and you see him making plays."

Receivers Jalen Nailor (left leg) and Garrett Maag (right leg) also didn't practice Wednesday include , while Lucky Jackson returned as a limited participant after about a weeklong absence due to an undisclosed injury. Also out were linebacker Brian Asamoah, running back Kene Nwangwu and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (ear infection) warmed up, but left early again with a trainer.

The Titans' 2022 first-round receiver Treylon Burks went down with an apparent left leg injury while running a deep route against cornerback Akayleb Evans. Burks was helped off the field by Titans staff.

"You hate seeing that," Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. "We'll find out more information and see what is really going on. Hopefully he is going to be alright."

McBride learning kick return

Rookie running back DeWayne McBride, the seventh-round pick out of Alabama-Birmingham, had never returned a kickoff in a game before last week's preseason opener in Seattle. With Ty Chandler starting at running back, coaches decided to try McBride, who finished with three returns for 50 yards.

"That was my first time actually doing kick return," McBride said. "I think I had just to get the feel for it. If I get the chance next game, I'll be ready."

McBride is expected to get another chance Saturday against the Titans. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels noted that McBride did not get much help from blockers, including two penalties and a missed block when McBride was drilled inside the 20-yard line.

"That shouldn't have happened," Daniels said. "'Deebo' ended up paying for it."

Defenses win Day 1

The defenses — Brian Flores' Vikings and Mike Vrabel's Titans — won the final 2-minute drills at the end of Wednesday's practice. Neither Titans offense, first or second string, scored. Safety Harrison Smith deflected a Tannehill pass at the line. While quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens each threw interceptions to end the Vikings' attempts. Cousins tried to connect with Osborn along the sideline.

"It felt like that ball died as it hit the wind," O'Connell said. "Let's lay that ball up with a little more air and let K.J. go get it. He tried to touch one out to the sideline. It's great reps for Kirk."

Etc.

• Kickers Greg Joseph and rookie Jack Podlesny are both expected to kick in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans. On Wednesday, they each had a field goal period. Facing up to 30 miles-per-hour wind gusts, Joseph converted 5 of 7 attempts, missing from 45 and 46 yards wide left. He made his last attempt from 55 yards. Podlesny made all three tries from 33, 46 and 50 yards.

• Receiver Justin Jefferson was asked whether the offseason attention — from being voted the NFL's No. 2 player in the league's annual top 100 to earning a perfect 99 rating in the latest Madden video game — makes him "nervous." "Definitely not nervous," he said. "If anything, it brings confidence. Just to say that I'm the number one receiver. Having that notoriety, I never did growing up."

• Former Gov. Jesse Ventura and ex-Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer were in attendance.