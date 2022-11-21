The Vikings will be rocking their Primetime Purple on Thursday

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have many uniform choices like other teams have, but they have arguably the best uniforms in the NFL. Every so often, they break out an alternate and it looks tremendous.

They are busting out their color rush jersey as an extra Thanksgiving treat for the fans.

The Vikings have worn their color rush jerseys on three prior games with all of them coming on Thursday night. They lost to the Dallas Cowboys wearing them back in 2018 and beat the Washington Commanders in 2019 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

The Vikings will look great on Thursday night in their all purple jerseys with snazzy gold lettering.

