Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff missed the final game of the 2020 regular season because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list and that absence was a costly one.

Reiff was set to earn a $1 million bonus by playing at least 93.75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, which meant he needed the team to run no more than 66 offensive plays in Week 17. They ran 74 plays in a 37-35 win over the Lions, so Reiff, who did not miss a snap prior to Week 17, was left just short of the incentive threshold.

The Vikings have found a way to get Reiff that money, however. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has reworked Reiff’s contract to give him a $1 million signing bonus.

Reiff has started 58 games in his first four years with the Vikings. The 2021 season is the final one on his current contract and he’s set to make a base salary of $6.65 million with a $5 million roster bonus due on the third day of the new league year.

Vikings give Riley Reiff $1 million bonus after he just missed one in 2020 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk