Vikings ride Bamlet's big day at the plate to win at NRHEG

Apr. 25—Hayfield's Nora Bamlet put together another big day at the plate as she led the Viking softball team to a 17-5 win over New Richland-HEG on the road Thursday.

Bamlet pounded out two homers, a double and five RBIs in the win for Hayfield (6-5 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Elaina Masching (W) 5 IP, 11 H, 1 BB, 5 ER, 4 K

Hayfield hitting: Kenna Selk, 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 R, BB; Kenna Rutledge, 3-for-4, RBI, 3 R; Nora Bamlet, 3-for-3, 2 HR, double, 5 RBIs; Natalie Beaver, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R, BB; Alexys Swygman, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R, BB; Jenna Christopherson, 1-for-3, R, double; Melody Walker, 1-for-4, 2 R; Betsy Gillette, 2-for-4; M. Hansen, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, R