Vikings reveal key training camp dates, including joint practices with 49ers

The Minnesota Vikings are nearly a month away from getting back into the full swing of things with the start of training camp.

On Tuesday, the team officially revealed key dates for the summer festivities, including padded practices, non-padded practices and joint practices. For the fifth time in franchise history, the practices will be held at the Twin Cities Orthopedic Performance Center in Eagan.

The first practice is slated for July 30 with the pads coming on a couple days later on August 1. There will also be joint practices held later in August against the San Francisco 49ers.

That’ll be a fun opportunity to see the Vikings get some live work against another talented football team that made it to the NFC Championship game and lost to the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Here is the list of dates to circle on your calendars in the coming weeks.

Saturday, July 30: Team returns in full to kick-start training camp

Monday, August 1: First practice in pads

Monday, August 8: Night practice (5-9 p.m. CT)

Wednesday, August 17: First joint practice with San Francisco 49ers

Thursday, August 18: Second joint practice with San Francisco 49ers

1

1