Vikings restructure Britton Colquitt

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Vikings have created some cap room by restructuring their punter.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Minnesota will make the veteran minimum in 2021, which will clear around $1.4 million in cap space.

Colquitt has been with the club for the last two years, averaging 45.2 yards per punt in 2019 and 45.1 yards per punt in 2020. he spent the previous three seasons with Cleveland and his first six years with Denver.

Like all teams, the Vikings have been making moves to increase their cap room for 2021 — including releasing veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff on Wednesday.

Vikings restructure Britton Colquitt originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

