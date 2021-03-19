Vikings restructure Adam Thielen’s contract to save more than $8 million

Kyle Ratke
·1 min read
The Vikings have been creative with how they are creating cap room this offseason.

That continued on Thursday as the team cleared more than $8 million by moving Adam Thielen’s base salary into a signing bonus. Per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Thielen’s cap hit went from $13.468 million to $5.698 million.

We’ve seen the Vikings sign Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson to help a defense that struggled last season. The question now is whether or not the Vikings will address the offensive line.

Per Over The Cap, the Vikings have $8.694 million remaining in cap space.

